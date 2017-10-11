Khloe Kardashian Hides Baby Bump From Cameras With Messy Pile Of Clothes

Khloe Kardashian, 33, was spotted hiding her growing baby bump from the cameras while leaving a Calabasas studio with BFF Malika Haqq, 34. The Revenge Body star covered up her bulging belly with a messy pile of clothes and an oversize handbag as she stepped out of the venue. Will she ever come clean about her pregnancy? Click through , 33, was spotted hiding her growing baby bump from the cameras while leaving a Calabasas studio with BFF, 34. The Revenge Body star covered up her bulging belly with a messy pile of clothes and an oversize handbag as she stepped out of the venue. Will she ever come clean about her pregnancy? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos Photo credit: BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian carefully avoided the cameras as she stepped out of the California studio with her best friend. When she wasn't covering her growing baby bump with a pile of clothes or a handbag, she was pulling her extra long black cape over her belly or standing behind the door of her car. Could she be any more obvious? Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner's As Radar readers know, news of Khloe's pregnancy came days after baby news was revealed . The reality star had previously opened up about wanting to start a family, so the news did not entirely come as a surprise. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jordan Craig, 26. This will be Khloe's first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson , 26, whom she previously described as being the love of her life. The basketball star is already a father to son Prince Thompson, from his previous relationship with, 26. Photo credit: BACKGRID

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe shared footage of a doctor's appointment in which she found out she could potentially have problems conceiving a child. She was shocked by the infertility news and worried for her future. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ever since her recent pregnancy news, however, Khloe has been happier than ever with Tristan . The couple was spotted house hunting and a source claimed they had even been talking marriage. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 36, is Sister, 36, is reportedly "so elated" for Khloe , who she knows has always wanted a large family of her own. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"This is a dream come true for Khloe, and everyone in the family is just so happy for her," the source added. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Khloe previously said she had not really tried to conceive with her ex-husband Lamar Odom, since their marriage was extremely rocky due to his addiction to drugs and sex. Her relationship with Tristan however, is nothing like anything she's ever experienced, and she can't wait to share a child with him Photo credit: BACKGRID