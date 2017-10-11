Khloe Kardashian Hides Baby Bump From Cameras With Messy Pile Of Clothes

Khloe Kardashian
, 33, was spotted hiding her growing baby bump from the cameras while leaving a Calabasas studio with BFF Malika Haqq
, 34. The Revenge Body star covered up her bulging belly with a messy pile of clothes and an oversize handbag as she stepped out of the venue. Will she ever come clean about her pregnancy? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos
.
Khloe Kardashian carefully avoided the cameras as she stepped out of the California studio with her best friend. When she wasn't covering her growing baby bump with a pile of clothes or a handbag, she was pulling her extra long black cape over her belly or standing behind the door of her car. Could she be any more obvious?
As Radar readers know, news of Khloe's pregnancy came days after Kylie Jenner'
s baby news was revealed
. The reality star had previously opened up about wanting to start a family, so the news did not entirely come as a surprise.
This will be Khloe's first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson
, 26, whom she previously described as being the love of her life. The basketball star is already a father to son Prince Thompson, from his previous relationship with Jordan Craig
, 26.
In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe shared footage of a doctor's appointment in which she found out she could potentially have problems conceiving a child. She was shocked by the infertility news and worried for her future.
"This is a dream come true for Khloe, and everyone in the family is just so happy for her," the source added.
"Khloe has wanted this for ten years and no one deserves it more," the insider added. What do you think about Khloe Kardashian hiding her baby bump? What is she waiting for? Sound off in the comments below.
