Kendall Jenner knows how to make a statement. The reality star wore $10,000 sequinned designer boots as she cheered- on Blake Griffin at his Clippers game this weekend. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kendall, 22, dazzled courtside in her shimmering thigh high Saint Laurent boots that were a birthday present. Photo credit: Getty Images

She teamed the ensemble with a turtleneck sweatshirt and a pair of ripped jeans. Photo credit: Getty Images

Cheering on from the sidelines the brunette-beauty kept her in a ponytail, while also sporting a natural make-up look with a red lip-color Photo credit: Getty Images

Despite the result Kendall was in good spirits as she cheered-on her rumored boyfriend from her front-row seats. Photo credit: Getty Images

It's been reported Kendall and Blake have decided to move beyond the hooking up stage onto something more serious. Photo credit: Getty Images