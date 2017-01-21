1 of 8
Kendall Jenner doesn't seem to be bothered by what happened to Kim Kardashian last time she was in Paris, because she was caught showing off her goods again this weekend! Keep clicking through to see one of the model's most x-rated looks so far!
The 21-year-old model was spotted leaving l'Avenue Restaurant in Paris on Jan. 20, where she was putting her cleavage on full display in a sheer top — while braless!
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was joined by gal pal Bella Hadid, who mimicked her BFFs style with a sheer top .
Unlike Hadid who nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction, Jenner made sure to wear pasties covering her nipples in case her jacket flew open.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jenner has been back to Paris on multiple occasions since Kim's nightmare, where the 36-year-old's over-exposed life on social media finally caught up with her.
