1 of 8

The 21-year-old model was spotted leaving l'Avenue Restaurant in Paris on Jan. 20, where she was putting her cleavage on full display in a sheer top — while braless!

Bella Hadid, who mimicked her BFFs style with a sheer top . The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was joined by gal pa , who mimicked her BFFs style with a sheer top .

Both were wearing jackets that were left unzipped to flash fans with their assets.

we're off! A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2016 at 5:53am PST To make matters worse, when Jenner went back barely one month after Kim's heist, she even posted a photo on her social media page waving the country's flag before she headed over to participate in Paris Fashion Week.