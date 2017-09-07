Katie Holmes Glows For The Cameras After Jamie Foxx Relationship Reveal

Katie Holmes was caught looking smitten and gorgeous during New York Fashion Week this Thursday, just days after she was spotted sharing some sweet PDA with boyfriend Jamie Foxx Photo credit: BACKGRID

Holmes, 38, wore a black floral dress and heels as she stepped out to greet her fans. She was radiant after finally exposing her relationship with longtime love Jamie Foxx, 49. Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source told Radar in 2016 that “Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce.”

They have been quiet about their love ever since Holmes’ split from Suri’s baby daddy, but now five years later, they are finally free. Photo credit: Getty Images

As is evident in recent photos, the stunning actress could not look happier now that the burden of hiding her love from the handsome comedian is gone. Photo credit: Getty Images