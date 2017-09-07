Katie Holmes Glows For The Cameras After Jamie Foxx Relationship Reveal thumbnail

So In Love!

The brunette beauty was all smiles when out and about in New York during fashion week

Katie Holmes was caught looking smitten and gorgeous during New York Fashion Week this Thursday, just days after she was spotted sharing some sweet PDA with boyfriend Jamie Foxx!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the actress was all smiles when snapped by cameras outside of a show.

Holmes, 38, wore a black floral dress and heels as she stepped out to greet her fans. She was radiant after finally exposing her relationship with longtime love Jamie Foxx, 49.

As readers know, Foxx and Holmes began dating in 2013, one year after the brunette beauty filed for divorce from Tom Cruise.

A source told Radar in 2016 that “Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce.”
They have been quiet about their love ever since Holmes’ split from Suri’s baby daddy, but now five years later, they are finally free.

As is evident in recent photos, the stunning actress could not look happier now that the burden of hiding her love from the handsome comedian is gone.

What do you think about Holmes and Foxx's relationship?

