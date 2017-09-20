David Foster’s Daughter Calls His Much Younger Date Katharine McPhee ‘Stepmom’!

"Excited about my new step mom," she wrote on Instagram.
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 7
Many of Foster's nine children, including 35-year-old Erin, are close in age to McPhee.
7 of 7
Erin didn't explain whether she was joking or not, but McPhee looks to be under Foster's spell. What do you think about Katharine and David dating, despite their huge age difference? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
"Excited about my new step mom," she wrote on Instagram.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Many of Foster's nine children, including 35-year-old Erin, are close in age to McPhee.
Erin didn't explain whether she was joking or not, but McPhee looks to be under Foster's spell. What do you think about Katharine and David dating, despite their huge age difference? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.