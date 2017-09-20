David Foster’s Daughter Calls His Much Younger Date Katharine McPhee ‘Stepmom’! thumbnail

David Foster’s Daughter Calls His Much Younger Date Katharine McPhee ‘Stepmom’!

After David Fosters marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid imploded, he was caught cozying up to everyone from Kris Jenner  to Elizabeth Hurley . Now Foster’s own daughter reveals just how close the 67-year-old has grown to Katharine McPhee, who is half his age at 33. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out what she had to say about her dad’s date.

McPhee and Foster looked cozy on the red carpet at the Grammy Museum Gala in L.A. on Sept. 10.

Both have clearly moved on from their former spouses. He was married for six years to Hadid, while her eight-year marriage to Nick Cokas ended in divorce in 2016.

Foster’s daughter attended the Grammys event with her flirty dad and McPhee and made a comment about the pair’s cozy relationship.
"Excited about my new step mom," she wrote on Instagram.

Many of Foster's nine children, including 35-year-old Erin, are close in age to McPhee.
Erin didn't explain whether she was joking or not, but McPhee looks to be under Foster's spell.

