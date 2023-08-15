Katharine McPhee's Nanny Fatally Run Over by 84-Year-Old Woman at Car Dealership, Pinned Under SUV and Dragged 20 Feet
Katharine McPhee left her concert tour in Asia to rush home for a "horrible tragedy" last week, and now we know the shocking details of what happened. The nanny who took care of McPhee's two-year-old son with David Foster brutally died after she was run over by an 84-year-old woman at a car dealership, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McPhee's nanny, Yadira Calito, is said to be the woman fatally struck last Wednesday after a Toyota RAV4 came barrelling through the dealership's customer reception area at Hamer Toyota in the San Fernando Valley.
Sources claimed Calito was pinned under the woman's vehicle and dragged an estimated 20 feet before being rescued, reported TMZ.
She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead. The police confirmed an elderly woman was taking her Toyota RAV4 into the dealership to get serviced when she hit the gas instead of the brakes.
That fatal mistake sent her flying from the service bay driveway and into the customer reception area.
Despite the fatality, the woman behind the wheel has not been arrested. RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department about the incident.
McPhee's nanny was the only death, but there were two other victims. According to reports, two men working at the dealership were also injured in the accident and are expected to make full recoveries.
The American Idol star has not addressed her nanny's death but pulled the plug on her last two shows in Asia following the incident.
"It’s with a heavy heart that I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," McPhee shared in an Instagram post last week. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."
She did not elaborate. As for Foster, he has also been quiet about Calito's passing.
FOX News got the aftermath of the horrible wreckage, showing the white compact SUV's front end completely smashed after hurling through the customer reception area as shocked witnesses jumped into action.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to McPhee and Foster's reps for comment.