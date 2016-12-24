1 of 9
Kanye West isn't letting his mental breakdown slow him down, despite the doctors telling him to take it easy for awhile. But his docs aren't the only ones who are fed up — Kim Kardashian is at her breaking point with their marriage.
The 39-year-old rapper was spotted heading into his Yeezy warehouse in Los Angeles on Dec. 23.
West attempted to keep his hide his face under a baseball cap, but his gloomy face was still noticeable as he continues to battle his drama at home with Kardashian.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star finally stepped out in the public eye on Dec. 20, where she and West attempted to try and have a civil dinner — plus, to hush-up the divorce rumors, a source told Radar.
However, Kardashian wasn't thrilled going out to only fake their smiles. "He shouldn't be out at dinner and he shouldn't be going all over the place," an insider told Radar, "but Kim can't make Kanye do what she wants."
"Kim loves Kanye, but if he isn't going to change, that is really upsetting to her," added the source.
Insiders also revealed to Radar that Kardashian is at her wits-end what to do. "Kim was f****g furious with Kanye," a source told Radar last month, barely two weeks after he was released from the hospital. "Going to New York for the Trump meeting was the worst thing that he has ever done, in her eyes. But when she tried to get him to call off the meeting and come home, he refused."
At this point, they're seeking their last option — marriage counseling. "Kim and Kanye are doing intensive couple's counseling now and have both been seeing therapists since Kim's robbery in Paris," a source told Radar.
"Kim cannot deal with another failed marriage and she doesn't want her kids to grow up without a daddy," added the tipster.
