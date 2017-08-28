Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photos Of Sons With Baby, Says Chris Lopez Is A Great Daddy thumbnail

'He's So Perfect'

Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photos Of Sons With Baby, Says Chris Lopez Is A Great Daddy

We'll 'figure it out,' says the 'Teen Mom 2' star. 'We'll make whatever work.'

Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry just posted the first photo of her three kids together, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and her newborn son's face could not be sweeter. As fans know, Lowry still has not named her son with baby daddy #3 Chris Lopez. Days after his birth, which occurred earlier this month, Lowry shared a photo of him lying peacefully in her arms. "He's so perfect," she captioned the snap. While Lowry had said that ex-lover Lopez may not want to be part of her son's life, he was present during the birth and left the hospital with Lowry and his newborn.
As Radar previously revealed, Lowry has two more sons with two other baby daddies: Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, with Javi Marroquin and Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7, with Jo Rivera.
She recently revealed that while her two other sons appear on the hit MTV show with her, she does not yet know if her new baby will join the reality TV spotlight.
"I don't know right now," Lowry told Radar. "Chris and I are talking about it. We'll see."
Regarding her relationship with Lopez, Lowry told Radar: "There we periods where we didn't talk, but that doesn't mean he didn't care about his child. It was more about him and I."
Claiming that she doesn't yet know how she will be raising three children on her own, Lowry said: "We're going to figure it out and we'll make whatever work. I have a really good support system with my friends right now who truly have been there through my pregnancy and helped me prepare for the baby to come home."
Despite her complicated relationship with Lopez, the Teen Mom star said she is "hopeful" and "positive he'll be around." She added, " I think every child deserves a dad."
When asked if she thinks she will ever rekindle her romance with Lopez, Lowry said: "I'm not really thinking about that, I just want to focus on the new baby and getting the other boys adjusted to having the baby in the house." She did admit, however, that she could see marriage in her future: "It's a possibility!"
The mom recently said that regardless of their history, she and Lopez are currently co-parenting well. "He does the best to his ability even though it doesn't necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him," she said. "I think people need to keep that in mind."
