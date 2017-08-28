Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photos Of Sons With Baby, Says Chris Lopez Is A Great Daddy

As Radar previously revealed, Lowry has two more sons with two other baby daddies: Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, with Javi Marroquin and Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7, with Jo Rivera.

She recently revealed that while her two other sons appear on the hit MTV show with her, she does not yet know if her new baby will join the reality TV spotlight.

Regarding her relationship with Lopez, Lowry told Radar: "There we periods where we didn't talk, but that doesn't mean he didn't care about his child. It was more about him and I."

Claiming that she doesn't yet know how she will be raising three children on her own, Lowry said: "We're going to figure it out and we'll make whatever work. I have a really good support system with my friends right now who truly have been there through my pregnancy and helped me prepare for the baby to come home."

When asked if she thinks she will ever rekindle her romance with Lopez, Lowry said: "I'm not really thinking about that, I just want to focus on the new baby and getting the other boys adjusted to having the baby in the house." She did admit, however, that she could see marriage in her future: "It's a possibility!"

The mom recently said that regardless of their history, she and Lopez are currently co-parenting well. "He does the best to his ability even though it doesn't necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him," she said. "I think people need to keep that in mind."