Kailyn Lowry revealed she is in a relationship after kicking baby daddy Chris Lopez to the curb – and it’s with a woman! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the Teen Mom 2 star’s new girlfriend.
Off The Market! Kailyn Lowry’s Gal Pal Revealed Amid Girl-On-Girl Romance Confession
“There really aren’t many people on this earth that I’d do all this last minute s**t with,” Potter captioned a photo of her and Lowry. “Side bar- to the 5k+ followers I recently got after she posted me, y’all better use this time to comment on how poppinnnn she looked during this NYC trip.”
This wouldn’t be Lowry’s first relationship with a woman. She has been linked to friends Gigi Hanna and Becky Hayter in the past. When asked for comment, Lowry exclusively told Radar that she would not confirm if her new girlfriend is Potter.
Does the relationship surprise you? Tell us in the comments.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
On Lowry’s podcast Coffee & Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, she responded, “Ya!” when her co-host asked if she had a girlfriend. She revealed that they’ve gone on casual dates.
“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Lowry, 25, said. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”
Although Lowry did not reveal the name of her new girlfriend, fans speculate it could be friend Dominique Potter, who has been wearing a necklace with Lowry’s name on it.
On Potter’s Instagram, she posted a photo of her and Lowry holding hands with the caption, “It’s all good over on this side.”
