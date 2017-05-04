1 of 9
Kailyn Lowry kept her baby daddy’s identity a secret for months before revealing his name earlier this week – but that wasn’t the first time fans have been introduced to Chris Lopez! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the father of Lowry’s third child has appeared on Teen Mom 2.
On the most recent season, Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin catches his then-wife with another man in their home only days after he returns from deployment.
After their blowout fight, Lowry and a man, whose face is blurred, walk outside to meet her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera during a custody exchange. A source exclusively confirms to Radar that the mystery man is Lopez!
“That’s the guy that was blurred out when Javi caught her,” the insider told Radar. But that’s not all, as Lopez was also caught on camera accompanying Lowry on a trip in another episode.
These are the first photos of Lowry and Lopez together. As Radar readers know, fans have been speculating that Lopez is the father of her third child.
Lowry, 25, said in an Instagram live video, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby'” when a fan suggested the name Holden. The mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, also nicknamed her bump Baby Lo, which fans assumed is short for Lopez.
Lopez even fueled rumors himself when he mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.
