BACKGRID BACKGRID New photos reveal Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are making one more attempt to save their 14-year marriage. But will their reignited spark stay or blow out again? Keep clicking through to see the latest snaps of the couple getting cozy again.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The 49-year-old actress and her cinematographer husband, 48, were spotted leaving an urgent care facility in Malibu on Saturday, May 13, looking happy again. It’s the first time since November that cameras have caught them together.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Hazel and Phinnaeus, plus 9-year-old Henry — have been dogged by rumors of marital trouble for years. The pair, who share three children together — 12-year-old twinsand, plus 9-year-old— have been dogged by rumors of marital trouble for years. “Their marriage has been on the rocks for ages,” an insider told Radar last year.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Vera Steimberg, who he was married to from 1997 to 2002. He and Roberts developed a spark on the set of her movie in 2001 called The Mexican while he worked the cameras, and eventually left Steimberg for the actress. According to a friend close to the actress, Roberts has had trouble trusting Moder because of what he did to his first wife,, who he was married to from 1997 to 2002. He and Roberts developed a spark on the set of her movie in 2001 called The Mexican while he worked the cameras, and eventually left Steimberg for the actress.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Considering she’s still thought of as one of the most beautiful women in the world, “she’s surprisingly insecure,” the friend explained. And while there’s no reason to believe Moder has been cheating, the pal added, the fact that the passion vanished from their marriage made the Pretty Woman star “worry Danny must be getting his kicks somewhere else.”

BACKGRID BACKGRID But their problems go way beyond any phantom infidelity. “There are moments when they seem like a happy couple,” another source told Radar last year, but they’re increasingly few and far between. “Julia can be a very difficult person to live with.” Her friend agreed: “She can be very emotionally draining. There’s always something playing on her mind, and she takes everything out on Danny whether he’s at fault or not.”