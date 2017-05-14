1 of 8
New photos reveal Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are making one more attempt to save their 14-year marriage. But will their reignited spark stay or blow out again? Keep clicking through to see the latest snaps of the couple getting cozy again.
The 49-year-old actress and her cinematographer husband, 48, were spotted leaving an urgent care facility in Malibu on Saturday, May 13, looking happy again. It’s the first time since November that cameras have caught them together.
The pair, who share three children together — 12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, plus 9-year-old Henry — have been dogged by rumors of marital trouble for years. “Their marriage has been on the rocks for ages,” an insider told Radar last year.
According to a friend close to the actress, Roberts has had trouble trusting Moder because of what he did to his first wife, Vera Steimberg, who he was married to from 1997 to 2002. He and Roberts developed a spark on the set of her movie in 2001 called The Mexican while he worked the cameras, and eventually left Steimberg for the actress.
Considering she’s still thought of as one of the most beautiful women in the world, “she’s surprisingly insecure,” the friend explained. And while there’s no reason to believe Moder has been cheating, the pal added, the fact that the passion vanished from their marriage made the Pretty Woman star “worry Danny must be getting his kicks somewhere else.”
But their problems go way beyond any phantom infidelity. “There are moments when they seem like a happy couple,” another source told Radar last year, but they’re increasingly few and far between. “Julia can be a very difficult person to live with.” Her friend agreed: “She can be very emotionally draining. There’s always something playing on her mind, and she takes everything out on Danny whether he’s at fault or not.”
Of course, Moder’s made mistakes too, chief among them being his coldness in the face of her mother’s death in 2015. “Other relatives and friends rallied around Julia,” spilled her friend, “But he was nowhere to be seen.” (In fact, he was spotted surfing!) “He was heartless in her hour of need.”
In the past seven months since their last public appearance together, an insider told Radar they've been "basically living separate lives" — solo red carpets, dining alone and jetting off across the world with other people. Do you think their romance will last this time? Tell us your thoughts below!
