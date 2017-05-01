1 of 10

FameFlynet FameFlynet John Travolta was spotted "having a great time" with a piano-playing hunk — and RadarOnline.com has the eye-popping photos to prove it!

FameFlynet FameFlynet Saturday Night Fever star, 63, was caught on camera with The agingstar, 63, was caught on camera with a male pianist in Florida while out with a gaggle of pals.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Kelly Preston, who was nowhere in sight and has put up with While his reps denied the meeting was anything more than a friendly encounter, it’s another cruel slap in the face to Travolta’s long-suffering wife,, who was nowhere in sight and has put up with decades of deceit over his lifestyle!

This time, Travolta interacted with handsome Mike Hennessy, 64, as he performed at the Naples nightspot Barbatella on Jan. 13. “John came in holding his iPhone while he was taking a video of me singing and playing,” Hennessy told Radar in an exclusive interview. “Everyone else was sitting around the piano bar, singing and having a great time!”

The Pulp Fiction star was very “friendly,” according to Hennessy. “It’s a sidewalk café so he came in as I was singing and playing,” Hennessy recalled. “I was playing ‘The Lady Is a Tramp’ and he seemed amused by it.”

The Grease star was then joined by a group of friends, and Hennessy said it suddenly dawned upon him who his enthusiastic new fan really was. “I didn’t initially realize it was him. I thought, ‘That guy looks a lot like John Travolta!’ ” Hennessy spilled. “ Then, I realized it was him !”

“At the end of the song, I stood up and shook his hand. I said, ‘My name is Michael Hennessy. Come on, sing a song with me!’ He said, ‘Oh, man, I don’t want to sing! It’s my night off.’ I said, ‘I understand. When it’s my night off I don’t want to sing either.’”

FameFlynet FameFlynet “Then I said, ‘Come on, take a picture with me,’ and he very happily did!” said Hennessy. The two men sat together for quite a while, leading one onlooker to dish : “John looked very happy to be with Mike.”

FameFlynet FameFlynet As Radar reported, Travolta’s wife has endured a string of his questionable dealings with men.