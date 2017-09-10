John Travolta Jets Family To Safety As Hurricane Irma Batters Florida – See The Photos

Trained pilot John Travolta personally flew his family to safety as Hurricane Irma closed-in on Florida. And RadarOnline.com has all the details of his daring mission – click on the photographs to learn more. Photo credit: Getty Images

Travolta, 63, jetted his family out of Florida on his private jet as Irma threatened the Sunshine State where he has a home complete with a private runway Photo credit: Getty Images

The star flew his wife Kelly Preston, 54, and their daughter Ella Bleu, 17, and young Benjamin, 6, back to Los Angeles and out of the danger zone. Photo credit: Getty Images

When they landed back in LA Kelly and her daughter headed straight for an In-N-Out Burger to cheer themselves up. Photo credit: Getty Images

After that they went to their local Whole Foods to load up on groceries and supplies for their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Photo credit: Getty Images

Travolta and his wife tragically lost their eldest son Jett back in 2009 after he suffered a seizure in the Bahamas.