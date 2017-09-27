Juiced-Up Jessica! Simpson Sloppy & Falling Over During Wild Night Out

Juiced-up Jess, 37, displayed out-of-control behavior
at the pro footballer's 38th birthday bash in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. Now friends fear her wild ways could finally trigger a split — and a brutal tug-of-war over their children, Maxwell, 5, and Ace, 4.
"Eric may be all smiles on the surface but deep down he's sick and tired of Jessica's antics," an insider revealed to Radar.
"He's been begging her to stop boozing and get herself together for the sake of the family, but it seems she's on a self-destructive path that'll end in disaster!"
The troubled star looked bleary-eyed, bloated and wasted as she exited trendy eatery Craig's, stumbling on the sidewalk before being poured into a waiting limo.
"Eric was furious," a source spilled. "Behind closed doors, he ripped into her, telling her she'd ruined his birthday and embarrassed him for the last time. He's seriously considering divorce!"
As Radar previously reported, the former NFL hunk has put up with a lot from his spouse.
A year later, she and Eric clashed over her bid to make mini-me daughter Max a child star.
"Eric is wondering if a clean break would benefit everyone," the snitch said.
"He knows the kids must come first. If Jessica can't pull herself together she could lose everything."
