🐻❤🐝 Vieste na hora exata Com ares de festa e luas de prata Vieste com encantos, vieste Com beijos silvestres colhidos pra mim... Vieste com a natureza Com as mãos camponesas plantadas em mim Vieste com a cara e a coragem Com malas, viagens, prá dentro de mim Meu amor Vieste a hora e a tempo Soltando meus barcos e velas ao vento Vieste me dando alento Me olhando por dentro, velando por mim Vieste de olhos fechados num dia marcado Sagrado pra mim Vieste com a cara e a coragem Com malas, viagens, pra dentro de mim, meu amor... @jeremymadix @jmadix.photo I love you 💕❤️

