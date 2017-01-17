1 of 9
Getty Images
Getty Images
Jeremy Madix is getting serious with his new girlfriend — but she may not know about his horrific past! Click through these slides to meet his new love and find out if how they’re taking the next step in their relationship.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The police were frequently called to their home, as their fights were extremely volatile.
Getty Images
Getty Images
His ex also accused him of having substance abuse problems, and he was caught with pot in his car in 2014.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Are you surprised by Jeremy’s big move? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: