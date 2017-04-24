1 of 9

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner In a bombshell world exclusive interview, David told Radar that Scientology wooed him into its bizarre teachings, and he invested a fortune on its wacky courses in a bid to gain superpowers.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner “When I started getting into it, it was kinda scary,” David, 72, confessed in a chillingly candid interview.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner “After a while the fear went away and curiosity set in. I thought if I could conquer that reactive part of my being I could probably do a lot better. I didn’t care about business or stature . I just wanted to do it for myself, to get more personal power. I achieved that condition of power.”

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Scientology is accused of encouraging members to fritter away their life savings by investing in church courses — something which the church has denied.

FameFlynet FameFlynet However, David claimed he fell into their trap, but he hasn’t been to the church in five years since giving them all his cash!

Getty Images Getty Images Asked how much he invested, David confessed: “Oh, believe me, more than I care to mention. I would say hundreds of thousands!”