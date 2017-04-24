1 of 9
Scientology has wrecked Jennifer Lopez’s family — with the cult leaving her father flat broke. RadarOnline.com has learned David Lopez — a devout Scientologist for over 30 years — claimed to have given hundreds of thousands of dollars to the shady religion, but refuses to leave it.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
In a bombshell world exclusive interview, David told Radar that Scientology wooed him into its bizarre teachings, and he invested a fortune on its wacky courses in a bid to gain superpowers.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
“When I started getting into it, it was kinda scary,” David, 72, confessed in a chillingly candid interview.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
“Some of the things that were mentioned I had no knowledge of — like the reactive mind, how you can ‘go clear,’ and what ‘going clear’ was,” he said.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
“After a while the fear went away and curiosity set in. I thought if I could conquer that reactive part of my being I could probably do a lot better. I didn’t care about business or stature. I just wanted to do it for myself, to get more personal power. I achieved that condition of power.”
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Scientology is accused of encouraging members to fritter away their life savings by investing in church courses — something which the church has denied.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
However, David claimed he fell into their trap, but he hasn’t been to the church in five years since giving them all his cash!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Asked how much he invested, David confessed: “Oh, believe me, more than I care to mention. I would say hundreds of thousands!”
Getty Images
Getty Images
David once lived in a million-dollar home in Pasadena, Calif. But the financial hardships caused by Scientology forced him to move to a cheaper residence in the suburb of Azusa with his current wife, Carla Padilla, he said. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: