Nastiest Reunion Fight Ever! Jenelle Evans Gets Into Backstage Brawl With Cast thumbnail

Exclusive Details

Nastiest Reunion Fight Ever! Jenelle Evans Gets Into Backstage Brawl With Cast

The kids 'could hear everything,' an insider says.

By
Posted on
Nastiest Reunion Fight Ever! Jenelle Evans Gets Into Backstage Brawl With Cast thumbnail
View gallery 9
Nastiest Reunion Fight Ever! Jenelle Evans Gets Into Backstage Brawl With Cast
1 of 9
Amber Portwood slapping Farrah Abraham across the face was the most explosive fight in reunion show history – until now! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on Jenelle Evans' blowout brawl with her family.
The Teen Mom 2 cast reunited in Los Angeles over the weekend to film the reunion show. During filming, Evans got into a fight with baby daddy Nathan Griffith, his girlfriend Ashley Lanhardt, his mother Doris Davidson and her own mother Barbara Evans, sources say.
"The filming wraps for commercial," an eyewitness told Radar. "David [Eason] comes out, whispers something in Jenelle's ear and they both walk off stage together angry. The camera follows them off. We can see them walking backstage, but can't hear them. They storm into their dressing room and Jenelle puts on sweatpants under her dress and they get ready to leave. Meanwhile [reunion show host] Dr. Drew is sitting on the couch like what is going on? We see them walking around backstage. They won't talk to anyone."
But the bizarre behavior didn't end there, as Evans explained in her Instagram live video that she got into an altercation with Lanhardt. "Ashley didn't say anything to me the entire time. She didn't introduce herself to me," Evans explained. "I was like, 'Well damn, you just hugged my mom.' I was a little bit upset about that. The argument started when we were leaving backstage."
When Evans made a comment about Lanhardt filming, Griffith's girlfriend "started cussing" Evans out. "'Jenelle you're nothing but drama! Why are you jealous of me?'" Evans claimed Lanhardt said. When Evans went to say goodbye to her son Kaiser with Griffith, she claimed Lanhardt continued to confront her. "They had to pin Ashley against the wall for her to stop coming at me, they told her she had to leave the building, but she wouldn't," Evans explained. "She was trying to come at me while I was trying to give my son a hug. Kaiser was so upset." She then claimed Griffith tried to confront Eason, but he refused to engage.
But in Griffith's Instagram live video, he denied Evans' claims. "Ashley attacked Jenelle? That is a straight lie," he said. "Everybody was getting along just fine. When we all came on stage, Ashley was following me and Jenelle came at her and got behind her and said, 'I thought you didn't want to film b***h.' Jenelle kept coming at us. She started pushing her way into our room that we locked. She then continued to follow me."
Griffith then asked production for security. "She then started screaming and yelling at my mom," Griffith said. He then accused Evans' husband of being high and told them to take a drug test!
But another insider exclusively told Radar that Evans was the one who started the fight! "It was Jenelle as always," the source close to the cast told Radar. "It's really upsetting that it happened while all the kids were there and could hear everything."
The Ashley's Reality Roundup was the first to report on the fight. Whose side are you on? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments