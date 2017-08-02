Jenelle’s Ex-Hubby Courtland Rips ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Over Abuse Claims: She’s A Liar!

Jenelle Evans'
ex-husband is slamming the Teen Mom 2
star for being a monster who “destroyed” his life, claiming she spread lies when she said that he beat her so badly it caused her to miscarry. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Courtland Rogers
denies Evans' explosive claims that she made about him in her new bombshell book. Rogers, 31, who was released from prison in March 2017, insists Evans, 25, “is like a hurricane,” who wreaked havoc on his life for the years that they were together. Click through Radar’s gallery to find out why Courtland believes Jenelle is “horrible.”