Jenelle’s Ex-Hubby Courtland Rips ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Over Abuse Claims: She’s A Liar!

9 of 9

Rogers told Radar that his feelings for Evans were complicated. “I ain’t gonna lie. I miss her sometimes. But it ain’t nothing like that. I don’t miss money. I’ve always had money. I actually loved her. Like a lot. It wasn’t MTV I loved or the shoes I was wearing. It broke my heart. I would have never thought this is what she would have thought or that she would have put about me in her book.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.