Divorce Already? Jenelle Evans Caught On Camera Going Off On David In Explosive Fight

Jenelle Evans' wedding weekend was filled with family, friends and fighting! The night before her wedding to David Eason, the Teen Mom 2 star was caught on camera getting into an explosive fight with her then-fiancé, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. ' wedding weekend was filled with family, friends and fighting! The night before her wedding to, the Teen Mom 2 star was caught on camera getting into an explosive fight with her then-fiancé, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

"He wants to be set up right there he told me that," Evans yelled at her now-husband, as he fired back, "You don't have no where else to put it. So guess what? The DJ booth could go right there on the corner."

When she asked what he was talking about, he went off! "Instead of saying the f**king wedding is over you should've been out here doing something," he scolded. "I'm f**king raking! I'm working! I'm working! I'm working!"

As Radar exclusively reported, Evans called off her wedding to Eason the night they were supposed to have their rehearsal dinner. She fought with him for working on their home all day in preparation for the wedding instead of giving her attention

"You're not giving a f**k what I feel," she screamed at Eason. "No, I'm done, you can have the ring!" The mother-of-three slammed her engagement ring on a table in their backyard in front of family and friends.

She then vented to a friend, "I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation. I don't have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention. This is my house, and he does not give a f**k. I've been crying all day."

Eason then defended himself to Radar, "When I'm out here working constantly, every f***ing minute of the day, she's sitting around. This place looks different every day. It's all because of me. These people wouldn't be here if it wasn't for me."

Fortunately for the couple, they solved their issues in time to tie the knot on Saturday, September 24. The bride wore a fitted lace dress with a long train, while her husband donned a white suit jacket with black pants