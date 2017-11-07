Jenelle’s Worst Nightmare! Evans’ Exes Slam Her In New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Special

Jenelle Evans introduced fans to a bevy of men through the years from ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith to ex-husband Courtland Rogers. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 star’s exes are now teaming up for a special to slam Evans!

The insider revealed the special will consist of her exes answering questions about the relationship. “Nathan wasn’t that mean, but he wasn’t very positive either,” the source said of Evans’ baby daddy. “Nathan was the least negative of everyone they have filmed!”

Evans’ ex-husband Rogers, who she was married to from 2012 to 2014, is also going to appear on the show. “It’s going to be extremely weird watching myself on MTV in the next few months 5 years later,” Rogers tweeted

Also on the special will be Andrew Lewis, the father of Evans’ son Jace. Lewis has made rare appearances throughout the years, only appearing on 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom 2 via webcam and one reunion show special. He has been absent from his son’s life, as Evans’ mother Barbara has full custody of Jace. A photo surfaced of Lewis with the production crew.

Kieffer Delp and ex-fiancé Gary Head did not respond to Radar’s request for comment on Evans’ ex-boyfriendand ex-fiancédid not respond to Radar’s request for comment on if they’ve filmed for the series