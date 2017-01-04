1 of 9

Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith faced off in a brutal custody battle today, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the outcome of their latest courtroom showdown. Click through the gallery to find out the fate of their toddler son!

Heavily pregnant, Evans trudged into court in Wilmington, North Carolina on January 4, 2017, to fight for full custody of her baby son, and Radar exclusively learned that MTV cameras captured all the drama for the next season of Teen Mom

"Cameras weren't allowed in the mediation, but the production team was filming outside the courthouse," a source confirmed. Evans, 25, had refused to let Griffith see their two-year-old son in recent weeks, claiming in court documents that his "multiple criminal charges," were a negative influence on the baby. She even filed an emergency court motion to drastically alter their custody situation, as Radar exclusively reported

Wearing jeans and Ugg boots into mediation on Wednesday, Evans looked casual as she tried to convince a judge that Griffith was an unfit parent.

As Radar previously reported, Evans' court documents detailed why she did not want Griffith to have unsupervised visits with their child. "Defendant communicated to plaintiff that defendant's mental health is not stable and that he is unable to care for the minor child," the documents claim.

Oh Bebe. 💕 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Dec 17, 2016 at 7:52am PST Ultimately, she was victorious in her bid to curtail Griffith’s free time with the baby. "He has to have supervised visits with his mother supervising him with Kaiser from now on,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star told Radar.

Griffith will be allowed to see Kaiser every other weekend, and the source told Radar that during the proceedings he begged the judge to allow him to see the toddler. “He said he would sign or do anything if she would just let him see Kaiser,” a source told Radar. “But she has told him to come see Kaiser for months, just drive to her, but he didn't!"

Always enjoying the little man! pic.twitter.com/X9f0ipxgJb — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) October 4, 2016 However, Radar learned that the new custody arrangement wasn’t finalized, and baby Kaiser’s future is still in limbo. “Both parties have to sign the paperwork and their lawyers have to get it to the judge and then a judge will sign it,” the source told Radar.