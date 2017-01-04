1 of 9
Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith faced off in a brutal custody battle today, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the outcome of their latest courtroom showdown. Click through the gallery to find out the fate of their toddler son!
Heavily pregnant, Evans trudged into court in Wilmington, North Carolina on January 4, 2017, to fight for full custody of her baby son Kaiser, and Radar exclusively learned that MTV cameras captured all the drama for the next season of Teen Mom
“Cameras weren’t allowed in the mediation, but the production team was filming outside the courthouse,” a source confirmed. Evans, 25, had refused to let Griffith see their two-year-old son in recent weeks, claiming in court documents that his “multiple criminal charges,” were a negative influence on the baby. She even filed an emergency court motion to drastically alter their custody situation, as Radar exclusively reported.
Wearing jeans and Ugg boots into mediation on Wednesday, Evans looked casual as she tried to convince a judge that Griffith was an unfit parent.
As Radar previously reported, Evans’ court documents detailed why she did not want Griffith to have unsupervised visits with their child. “Defendant communicated to plaintiff that defendant’s mental health is not stable and that he is unable to care for the minor child,” the documents claim.
