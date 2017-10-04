Unlucky In Love! Inside Jana Duggar’s Dating Life After Suitor Denies Courtship

Jana Duggar has been linked to yet another man, but unfortunately for Cinderella Duggar, she is not being courted. A source close to the Duggar family exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com why the oldest sister has been so unlucky in love!

While Jana's younger sisters Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna have all tied the knot at young ages, the source explained how Jana is "forming her own path." Photo credit: Getty Images

Jacob Williams, who appeared in a Duggar family photo. Although Jana isn't focused on following the family tradition of marrying young and having children, she has been at the center of courting rumors. The most recent was with family friend Photo credit: Getty Images

But he shut down the rumors, writing in a Facebook post, "I just wanna say that this is total bunk. WE ARE NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP. We've been friends for 21 years and all of a sudden! BAM! We just happen to be in the same picture so of course the media has to make up a story about it to sell. So I'm here to clear the water … it ain't true! Moral of the story? Don't believe what you see online."

In April, fans speculated she entered a courtship with Lawson Bates, who was once linked to her younger sister Jinger. Family friend Kelly Jo Bates denied the rumor

Then in May, Radar exclusively reported that Jana entered a courtship with family friend Jonathan Hartono. "Jonathan and his sister often stayed with the Duggars during breaks from school in the summer and holidays," a family insider told Radar. "He was always over their house. The Duggars watched over him like family." But unfortunately, the love didn't last.

Tim Tebow Duggar was linked to former football player in 2014 when her parents Jim Bob and Michelle posted about meeting his mom Pam. But a rep for the athlete claimed the two "have never even met." Photo credit: Getty Images