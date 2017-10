Unlucky In Love! Inside Jana Duggar’s Dating Life After Suitor Denies Courtship

5 of 10

But he shut down the rumors, writing in a Facebook post, "I just wanna say that this is total bunk. WE ARE NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP. We've been friends for 21 years and all of a sudden! BAM! We just happen to be in the same picture so of course the media has to make up a story about it to sell. So I'm here to clear the water … it ain't true! Moral of the story? Don't believe what you see online."