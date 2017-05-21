1 of 9

BACKGRID BACKGRID Jamie Foxx and his lover Katie Holmes have kept their relationship very quiet, but last week, photographers caught the couple trying to jet out of Paris together. Is there secret love affair heating up? Click on Radar's gallery for more!

BACKGRID BACKGRID On Wednesday evening, super discreet lovers Foxx and Holmes were spotted leaving the Park Hyatt Hotel Paris Vendome in an Audi 4x4 to go to Le Bourget airport to catch a private jet waiting for them.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Shortly after boarding their private Paris jet, the stars had to leave the plane which did not have permission to take off and they returned to their Parisian hotel, onlookers said.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The next day, on Thursday, the Ray actor and Tom Cruise's former wife took off at 6 a.m. in the same private jet. Foxx was in Paris to shoot a scene from his upcoming movie Robin Hood: Origins.

BACKGRID BACKGRID A Vanity Fair writer http://www.vanityfair.com/style/2017/05/case-for-katie-holmes-and-jamie-foxx-to-run-the-fbi recently joked that Foxx and Holmes should join the FBI—because they are expert at keeping their love under wraps.

BACKGRID BACKGRID In their trip to the plane in Paris, both Foxx and his ladylove were seen sporting big hats. But they couldn't hide from photographers this time!

BACKGRID BACKGRID Holmes was reportedly visiting Foxx on the set of his new Robin Hood film this week. As Radar reported, the two recently cozied up at the Bowery Hotel in New York City for another of their top secret dates

BACKGRID BACKGRID Tom Cruise's ex-wife, who raises their daughter, Suri, has kept her steamy romance with Foxx under wraps for years because of a secret divorce deal with the Top Gun star, Radar has reported. Holmes’ divorce from Cruise ordered that she couldn't officially date until 2017, an insider told Radar. So will Foxx and Holmes be a public couple soon?