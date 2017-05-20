1 of 8
It's official! James Matthews and Pippa Middleton tied the knot on May 19, at St. Mark's Church in Berkshire. Keep clicking through to get an inside peek at what went down during her big day!
The 33-year-old arrived with her father Michael and sister Kate Middleton on Saturday, only moments before the ceremony was set to begin. James, 41, was already inside waiting for his bride, along with their 100 guests.
Kate was put on dress duty as she was seen straightening out her sister's train right before she walked down the aisle.
While Prince William and Prince Harry were seen taking a stroll outside the church, Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle was no where in sight. As RadarOnline.com reported, Pippa slapped strict rules about who was invited, which excluded boyfriends or girlfriends. Only married or engaged couples were allowed to bring a plus one to the wedding of the year.
However, it appeared the rules were stretched for one family member, James Middleton, who was allowed to bring his girlfriend to the lavish event.
Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, also played key roles in the ceremony. While George was a pageboy, Charlotte was one of Pippa's bridesmaids.
The newly married pair, who just started dating one year ago, were seen grinning from ear-to-ear as guests congratulated them after their vows. Kate and Pippa's parents reportedly splashed out hundreds of thousands of dollars for this day.
The Berkshire locals lined up as close as they could get to the church, but many of them were disappointed that they could never get a clear shot of the bride. "I can accept that I was not invited, but I wanted to see her at least," one eyewitness said. "They've spent so much money, and we went to see what exactly it was spent on."
