1 of 12

WE tv WE tv Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson Jennifer Lamb, last week in their native Georgia. Now, here’s the happy couple’s wedding album from the very country ceremony! As RadarOnline.com told you first, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fan-favorite tied the knot with his new bride,, last week in their native Georgia. Now, here’s the happy couple’s wedding album from the very country ceremony!

WE tv WE tv The 45-year-old dad’s retired pageant queen daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, was on hand to help him celebrate.

WE tv WE tv The bubbly blond, Thompson’s daughter with ex common-law wife Mama June Shannon, walked her father down the aisle.

WE tv WE tv As Radar previously reported, Thompson and divorced mom Lamb, 43, met on Facebook in late 2015 and soon embarked on a whirlwind romance.

WE tv WE tv Little Alana’s big sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, also celebrated the casual nuptials, which were held in Thompson’s backyard. Guests dined on a deli spread and danced to tunes by DJ Showtime.

WE tv WE tv Daughter of the groom! While Alana walked her dad down the aisle, Lamb was escorted by her son, Joseph.

WE tv WE tv The ceremony will be featured on WE tv reality show Mama June: From Not To Hot, which premieres February 24 at 10 pm.

Getty Images Getty Images As Radar revealed, Thompson and his ex Shannon, 37, will clash on the explosive new series.

Getty Images Getty Images Thompson and Shannon split for good after costarring on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where the doting dad admitted he had cheated on his wife over their ten-year romance and suffered from a sex addiction.

Getty Images Getty Images Two years later, Thompson claims to be happy with his new bride. “I don’t want to ever be apart from her,” he said in a gushing Facebook post.

Getty Images Getty Images According to sources, Alana approves of her daddy’s new woman, as does big sister Anna Shannon Cardwell, 22.