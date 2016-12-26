1 of 10
When George Michael's publicist confirmed his death on Dec. 25, they claimed the singer "passed away peacefully at home," but RadarOnline.com has learned new sad details surrounding his death.
Despite the singer's last public appearance in September, where he was seen dining with a few pals in Oxfordshire, an insider told Radar that he didn't have much company left during his last days.
"In the last few months, George shut a lot of people out," an insider exclusively told Radar. "Some of his management and his personal team of stylists and such."
"He became very irritable because of health issues and a lot of his old friends didn't even want to be around him anymore," added the source.
Radar readers know that Michael's family once admitted the singer struggled with a drug addiction for years, which were fueled when he entered a Swiss rehabilitation center last year in July.
"There were parties where he was taking drugs and collapsing and being picked up off the floor," Michael's cousin, Jackie Georgiou, told The Sun last year. "Waking up in vomit, horrible things," she added.
"It's crack, it's marijuana, it's drink, it's coke. It was pretty dark and things were getting darker," Georgiou told the publication. "He was going to end up locked up or dead. I'm petrified he will die."
His addiction to drugs and alcohol continued to land him in plenty of trouble with the law, too. In 2007, he was arrested with "unfit driving through tiredness and prescription medication," getting him a two-year ban from driving.
Then in 2008, he was arrested again for possession of crack cocaine and marijuana. By 2010, he was banished from the road after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis.
As Radar reported, Michael was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Dec. 25. "He died miserable and nearly alone because he pushed everyone away," the insider said. "His friends feared he was partying again." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
