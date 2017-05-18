1 of 6
Where are the twins? As Amal Clooney prepares to give birth, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she and her hubby George are hiding out waiting for the big moment to arrive. Click through the gallery to see the last photo of them together in public and find out what they're doing to prepare for the babies.
Amal, 44, and George, 56, are expecting their twins in June, and sources close to the A-list couple told Radar that they are hiding out in their lavish British estate for the duration of her pregnancy.
"George isn't planning on traveling anywhere now that the due date is so close," the source told Radar about the dad-to-be.
"Twins can come early. Amal could give birth early. George doesn't want to miss anything, so he's staying put," the source said.
The pretty attorney and the Oscar winner had their last public appearance on April 1, 2017, and they are now hiding out in the British mansion. Their good friends, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber jetted to London to visit the couple for George's birthday in early May.
"George is by her side constantly. He'll be there for Amal no matter what," the source told Radar.
