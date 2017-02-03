1 of 7

Amal Clooney has kept mum on her pregnancy status but RadarOnline.com has learned that George just can't hide his delight any longer. Click through the gallery to find out how daddy-to-be-Clooney spilled the beans on Amal's bump!

George let the cat out of the bag — on a dog walk, of all places! One of the couple’s neighbors confronted them while strolling on a dog walk near their newly completed English country mansion and he basically admitted that Amal is pregnant ! “When’s the baby due?” asked Joan Farnese, who later spoke exclusively to Radar.

Indeed, Amal, 39, was looking bumpy in an out-of-character outfit for the fashionista – a baggy sweatshirt over a pair of leather pants.

Oscar winner George, 55 – who had been busy baby-proofing the estate — coyly grinned from ear to ear and all but confirmed the news with a sly, wink and a nod.

What’s more, the couple also set tongues wagging at his favorite pub, The Bull, where a waitress who routinely serves the A-listers exclusively told Radar: “They’ve always ordered red wine, but this time they had coffee, and Amal wanted decaf!”

She couldn’t hide her bump recently in a tight white dress, and the pub waitress revealed how her eating habits had changed: “Amal must be having pregnancy sugar cravings, because she’s started eating the sticky toffee pudding, which she never did before!”