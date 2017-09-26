Fergie Steps Out In Sexy NYC Outfit With Son Axl Amid Bitter Custody Battle

Axl Duhamel, RadarOnline.com has learned. The pop star, who recently debuted her Double Dutchess album in NYC, has been staying in the city for a few days now as she continues to promote her new masterpiece amid her shocking divorce. As Radar reported, her custody battle with Fergie was spotted looking like her sexy self when leaving the Z-100 music studio with son, RadarOnline.com has learned. The pop star, who recently debuted her Double Dutchess album in NYC, has been staying in the city for a few days now as she continues to promote her new masterpiece amid her shocking divorce. As Radar reported, her custody battle with Josh Duhamel has turned quite bitter – and her being away on tour is not helping the problem! Click through to find out more Photo credit: BACKGRID

The "Love Is Blind" singer looked flawless in an oversized sweatshirt and thigh-high heel boots as she held hands with her four-year-old son. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Fergie recently spoke to Radar about her excitement over her new album, calling it her second "baby" and the truest definition of her character Photo credit: BACKGRID

Fans speculated her hit songs "Love Is Pain" and "Tension" (as well as various others) were written about the star's estranged hubby Josh. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, the news of their tragic split came earlier this month, eight years after they tied the knot! Photo credit: BACKGRID

While they were one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, issues – such as Josh's alleged affair with a stripper – certainly existed between the famous duo. http://radaronline.com/photos/fergie-josh-duhamel-marriage-scandals-split/ Fergie herself confessed, after the news broke, that she and Josh still loved each other but were simply not a romantic couple anymore! Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Fergie wants full custody of Axl, but Josh isn't having any of that," a source close to the "Fergalicious" singer told Radar. "They were holding off on filing for divorce in hopes that they could come to some sort of agreement, but things between them are not as cordial right now as they have been in the past." Photo credit: BACKGRID