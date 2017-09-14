‘Teen Mom’ Porn Star! Naked Farrah Abraham Uses Vibrator In Raunchy Webcam Show

Farrah Abraham
is a Teen Mom
star turned porn star – again! Years after appearing in a sex tape, the Teen Mom OG
star has made her return to the adult film industry by stripping down and using a vibrator on the webcam website CamSoda.
Abraham used the webcam opportunity to promote her sex toy line. “She was licking it saying the viewers should buy it,” a commenter on Teen Mom Fix: Unscripted! claimed of the webcam. “She did in fact lick her own p***y mold sex toy.”
When the introduction ended, viewers were asked to pay to watch the remaining video. One fan alleged she paid $23 to watch the show, while registered users paid 200 tokens to watch
.
In screen shots of the webcam live obtained by #TheFappening, Abraham is seen spreading her legs and putting a vibrator to her vagina while topless. She is also seen touching herself.
Abraham received a 78 percent thumbs up rating for the video.
The mother of Sophia, 8, appeared in the sex tape Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom with co-star James Deen in 2013. A year later, she launched her own line of sex toys molded from her own lady parts.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Does her return to porn shock you? Tell us in the comments!
