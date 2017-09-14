‘Teen Mom’ Porn Star! Naked Farrah Abraham Uses Vibrator In Raunchy Webcam Show

Teen Mom star turned porn star – again! Years after appearing in a sex tape, the Teen Mom OG star has made her return to the adult film industry by stripping down and using a vibrator on the webcam website CamSoda. Farrah Abraham is astar turned porn star – again! Years after appearing in a sex tape, thestar has made her return to the adult film industry by stripping down and using a vibrator on the webcam website CamSoda.

Abraham, 26, left little to the imagination in a white CamSoda bikini and one-piece. Photo credit: Camsoda

Abraham used the webcam opportunity to promote her sex toy line. “She was licking it saying the viewers should buy it,” a commenter on Teen Mom Fix: Unscripted! claimed of the webcam. “She did in fact lick her own p***y mold sex toy.” Photo credit: CameSoda

When the introduction ended, viewers were asked to pay to watch the remaining video. One fan alleged she paid $23 to watch the show, while registered users paid 200 tokens to watch Photo credit: CamSoda

In screen shots of the webcam live obtained by #TheFappening, Abraham is seen spreading her legs and putting a vibrator to her vagina while topless. She is also seen touching herself. Photo credit: CamSoda

She also turned around and showed off her famous booty. Commenters claim Abraham slapped herself, as red marks could be seen on her derriere. Photo credit: MEGA

Abraham received a 78 percent thumbs up rating for the video. Photo credit: MEGA

The mother of Sophia, 8, appeared in the sex tape Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom with co-star James Deen in 2013. A year later, she launched her own line of sex toys molded from her own lady parts. Photo credit: Getty Images