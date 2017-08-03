Plastic Parts! Farrah Abraham Undergoes Vaginal Rejuvenation & Butt Tightening

Farrah Abraham has undergone breast augmentations, a rhinoplasty and more plastic surgery procedures over the years, but the Teen Mom OG star isn’t stopping there! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Abraham has undergone vaginal rejuvenation and skin-tightening procedures. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Abraham, 26, is making sure she continues to have the best butt of the Teen Mom franchise by undergoing the skin-tightening procedure Exilis at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“The procedure heats up the skin with radio frequency to tighten the skin and tissue,” an insider exclusively told Radar. “It goes deep and gets rid of cellulite to make everything tight and firm.” Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The mother of Sophia was all smiles as she underwent an internal vaginal rejuvenation procedure. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“The procedure is performed with a wand that is inserted and moved back and forth for four minutes to tighten the walls of the uterus,” the insider said. “It is beneficial for sex so you’re not wide. It also helps with moisture and lubrication.” Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The procedure is also beneficial for women who develop incontinence after a vaginal delivery, which is insufficient voluntary control over urination when sneezing, coughing or jumping. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“It tightens everything inside your uterus and the walls of the uterus,” the source said. “It also makes the skin thick.” Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

For Abraham’s final procedure, she underwent exterior vaginal rejuvenation. “When the clitoris and outside lips are stretched out and long, it shrinks them and makes the vagina from the outside look youthful.” Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The entire vaginal rejuvenation procedure takes up to 25 minutes. It takes two to four sessions for the best results. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Abraham received her first plastic surgery procedure, a breast augmentation, in 2010 when she was 19 years old. The MTV star went from an A cup to a C cup. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

In 2012, she went under the knife for a rhinoplasty and chin implant. She eventually removed the implant in 2013. That same year, she got a second breast augmentation , going from a C cup to a D cup. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

She then got a third breast augmentation in 2015 to “fix the burning pain issues that were horrible.” Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner