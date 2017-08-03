Plastic Parts! Farrah Abraham Undergoes Vaginal Rejuvenation & Butt Tightening

Farrah Abraham
has undergone breast augmentations, a rhinoplasty and more plastic surgery procedures over the years, but the Teen Mom OG
star isn’t stopping there! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Abraham has undergone vaginal rejuvenation and skin-tightening procedures.
“The procedure heats up the skin with radio frequency to tighten the skin and tissue,” an insider exclusively told Radar. “It goes deep and gets rid of cellulite to make everything tight and firm.”
“The procedure is performed with a wand that is inserted and moved back and forth for four minutes to tighten the walls of the uterus,” the insider said. “It is beneficial for sex so you’re not wide. It also helps with moisture and lubrication.”
The procedure is also beneficial for women who develop incontinence after a vaginal delivery, which is insufficient voluntary control over urination when sneezing, coughing or jumping.
“It tightens everything inside your uterus and the walls of the uterus,” the source said. “It also makes the skin thick.”
For Abraham’s final procedure, she underwent exterior vaginal rejuvenation. “When the clitoris and outside lips are stretched out and long, it shrinks them and makes the vagina from the outside look youthful.”
The entire vaginal rejuvenation procedure takes up to 25 minutes. It takes two to four sessions
for the best results.
Abraham received her first plastic surgery procedure, a breast augmentation, in 2010 when she was 19 years old. The MTV star went from an A cup to a C cup.
In 2012, she went under the knife for a rhinoplasty and chin implant. She eventually removed the implant in 2013. That same year, she got a second breast augmentation
, going from a C cup to a D cup.
She then got a third breast augmentation in 2015 to “fix the burning pain issues that were horrible.”
