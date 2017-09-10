Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Curves In String Bikini Amid Pregnancy Rumors – See The Photos thumbnail

LOOKING GOOD

Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Curves In String Bikini Amid Pregnancy Rumors – See The Photos

Star looks in great shape during Greece Vacay.

By
Posted on
Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Curves In String Bikini Amid Pregnancy Rumors – See The Photos thumbnail
View gallery 7
Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Curves In String Bikini Amid Pregnancy Rumors – See The Photos
1 of 7
Eva Longoria has been flaunting her fuller bikini body. There have been rumors that the 42-year-old actress could be pregnant after IVF treatments. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images for more details.
Eva sported a string bikini while on vacation in Greece with her husband Jose Baston.
The actress looked in great shape as they were joined by friends actor, Amaury Nolasco, and basketball player, Sean Elliott.
The Hollywood rumor mill has gone into overdrive recently that she could be pregnant because she has been sporting a fuller figure in recent times following reported IVF treatments. A rep for the popular actress has denied that she is pregnant.
Longoria is in a happy relationship with her husband after they got married in Mexico in May 2016.
Her wedding to Jose was her third time down the aisle following failed marriages to General Hospital star Tyler Christopher and Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker.
Both Eva and her husband have been snapped enjoying several PDA moments while on the Greek island of Mykonos. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments