"It seemed like they were fighting," an eyewitness – who spotted the two speeding away from tony Beverly Hills restaurant Madeo in Ellen's Porsche on April 5 – told Radar.

"Portia kept trying to talk to Ellen, but Ellen wouldn't even look at her as she screeched out of the parking lot," the insider said.

As previously reported, De Rossi and DeGeneres, 59, have been living apart in recent months. As they fight to save their marriage, these exclusive photos show that things are hardly hunky-dory between them.

One of the issues allegedly has been De Rossi's ongoing battle with anorexia. According to the source, De Rossi's menu choices may have ignited the blowout fight! "Even though Portia is through the worst of her eating disorder, Ellen watches every bite she takes. It's almost as if Ellen is more obsessed with food than Portia now," said the insider.

"Portia only ordered the vegetable soup at dinner, and Ellen immediately started lecturing her about eating something more substantial," the source told Radar, adding, "People were staring, and Portia was mortified. By the end of the meal, they were both seething!"