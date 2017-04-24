1 of 8
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi’s rocky marriage of nine years has suffered another blow: RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive photos of the two in a nasty fight outside of an L.A. restaurant! Click through 7 shocking photos to see how DeGeneres’s recent 20 year anniversary celebration to commemorate coming out of the closet turned into a dark and dreary evening for unhappy couple!
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
The 44-year-old ex-Scandal star did not look happy when attending a private party to toast DeGeneres’s 20-year anniversary of coming out as a lesbian.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
“It seemed like they were fighting,” an eyewitness – who spotted the two speeding away from tony Beverly Hills restaurant Madeo in Ellen’s Porsche on April 5 – told Radar.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
“Portia kept trying to talk to Ellen, but Ellen wouldn’t even look at her as she screeched out of the parking lot,” the insider said.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
As previously reported, De Rossi and DeGeneres, 59, have been living apart in recent months. As they fight to save their marriage, these exclusive photos show that things are hardly hunky-dory between them.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
One of the issues allegedly has been De Rossi’s ongoing battle with anorexia. According to the source, De Rossi’s menu choices may have ignited the blowout fight! “Even though Portia is through the worst of her eating disorder, Ellen watches every bite she takes. It’s almost as if Ellen is more obsessed with food than Portia now,” said the insider.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
“Portia only ordered the vegetable soup at dinner, and Ellen immediately started lecturing her about eating something more substantial,” the source told Radar, adding, “People were staring, and Portia was mortified. By the end of the meal, they were both seething!”
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Do you think that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi are going to make it to their 10-year anniversary? Tell us your thoughts below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: