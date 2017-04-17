1 of 9
Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are in dire straits with their monstrous debt — but that never stopped them from throwing a big, expensive bash! Learn the latest drama in the cash-strapped couple’s ongoing financial woes in RadarOnline.com’s gallery.
What money problems? On Easter, the parents to five bought an enormous bounce house for their kids to play, and blew it up on the tennis court of their $2 million Woodland Hills, California, rental.
Despite the carefree celebration, the pair has serious issues. The IRS reportedly drained the family’s bank accounts amid their massive federal tax liens. And now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, McDermott is attempting to delay his upcoming $2,500 child support and alimony payment to his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, 54.
“He is already trying to push off the payment,” a family insider tells Radar, adding that the new sum is due on May 1.
As Radar previously reported, Eustace dropped her demand for contempt of court after she claimed her deadbeat ex fell months behind on his $110,000 child support and alimony debt. In exchange for her leniency, McDermott agreed to pay her $2,500 twice a month, though sources say in recent weeks she only asked for payments once a month.
Now, Eustace is worried over the recent IRS news. “It’s certainly cause for alarm,” the insider says. But, even if McDermott and Spelling file for bankruptcy as rumored, she will still be entitled to her money. “Bankruptcy would not get him off the hook,” the source adds.
Meanwhile, various banks and credit card companies have filed lawsuits claiming the couple owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Should the Spelling-McDermotts cut way back on their luxury lifestyle? Sound off in the comments.
