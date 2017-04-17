1 of 9

BLINK News BLINK News What money problems? On Easter, the parents to five bought an enormous bounce house for their kids to play, and blew it up on the tennis court of their $2 million Woodland Hills, California, rental.

McDermott, 50, and Spelling, 43, even hosted an egg hunt and spoiled the kids with candy.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Despite the carefree celebration, the pair has serious issues. The IRS reportedly drained the family’s bank accounts amid their massive federal tax liens. And now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, McDermott is attempting to delay his upcoming $2,500 child support and alimony payment to his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, 54.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images “He is already trying to push off the payment,” a family insider tells Radar, adding that the new sum is due on May 1.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Now, Eustace is worried over the recent IRS news. “It’s certainly cause for alarm,” the insider says. But, even if McDermott and Spelling file for bankruptcy as rumored, she will still be entitled to her money. “Bankruptcy would not get him off the hook,” the source adds.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Meanwhile, various banks and credit card companies have filed lawsuits claiming the couple owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars