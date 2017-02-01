1 of 11
David Foster works fast. The world-famous music producer had a date at a seedy strip club with a woman dressed in leather after he just started dating a supermodel. Click through the gallery to see his shocking night out at the nudie bar!
Single again? Foster, 67, was spotted with a mystery woman outside of the seedy Live Nude Girls Strip Club on January 30, 2017. The music producer had been dating supermodel Christie Brinkley.
Yolanda Foster divorced David in 2016 after their marriage fell apart following her struggle with Lyme disease. She said recently that she believed their relationship would not have ended had she not been fighting the disease.
Foster's mystery date was rail thin in a pair of tight leather pants and high heels as she exited the strip club.
The pair exited the gentlemen's club under a cloud of darkness and slunk into the Boulevard Hotel together after.
His daughter, Sara Foster, slammed her father for leaving their mother in a Vanity Fair article. "By the way," she said. "It's a lot worse leaving a woman with a five-year-old, a three-year-old, and an eight-month-old than leaving a woman with Lyme disease."
What would Christie think about Foster's date at the strip club?
He left the venue in his Mercedes S-Class car and headed to a nearby hotel.
What a gentleman, Foster held onto his date's arm as they went to the car after the night at the strip club.
It's not exactly where an uptown girl would hang out! But the Live Nude Girls Strip Club on La Cienega was the chosen spot for Foster's mystery date.
What do you think about David Foster's wild strip club night with the mystery woman?
