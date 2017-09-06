Athletes, TV Stars & More! ‘DWTS’ Season 25 Cast Revealed

A new group of celebrities is getting ready to put on their dancing shoes for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, and RadarOnline.com has learned who will be going head-to-head when the ABC hit comes back on Sept. 18. Click through these slides to see who wants to take home the Mirrorball trophy! Photo credit: Getty Images

Barbara Corcoran will compete alongside Keo Motsepe. Her co-star, Robert Herjavec, competed on Kym Johnson. Shark Tank starwill compete alongside. Her co-star,competed on DWTS' twentieth season and went on to marry his partner Photo credit: Getty Images

Derek Fisher will team up with Sharna Burgess. Radar reported that Former New York Knicks head coachwill team up with. Radar reported that he was arrested for DUI earlier this month Photo credit: Getty Images

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten will try to mambo their way into first place together. Photo credit: Getty Images

Drew Scott will team up with Emma Slater. He won't have any problems performing in the nude, as Radar exclusively reported that he stripped down for a Property Brothers starwill team up withHe won't have any problems performing in the nude, as Radar exclusively reported that he stripped down for a small independent film before he made it big on HGTV Photo credit: Getty Images

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas will team up together to take home the grand prize. Photo credit: Getty Images

Jordan Fisher will compete alongside Lindsay Arnold. Photo credit: Getty Images

Nick and Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will face off against each other! Nick and Peta will be a couple on the dance floor, while Vanessa and Maks will be their own dynamic duo. Married couplesandandandwill face off against each other! Nick and Peta will be a couple on the dance floor, while Vanessa and Maks will be their own dynamic duo. Photo credit: Getty Images

Total Divas star Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev will take center stage during the competition. The last time Bella was in the spotlight, her longtime boyfriend John Cena proposed to her! andwill take center stage during the competition. The last time Bella was in the spotlight, her longtime boyfriend Photo credit: Getty Images

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse will learn her moves from Gleb Savchenko. Photo credit: Getty Images

Terell Owens will Cheryl Burke on the dance floor. will team up with new Dance Moms staron the dance floor. Photo credit: Getty Images

Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen will dance alongside Maks' brother, Val Chmerkovskiy. Photo credit: Getty Images