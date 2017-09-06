Athletes, TV Stars & More! ‘DWTS’ Season 25 Cast Revealed

A new group of celebrities is getting ready to put on their dancing shoes for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, and RadarOnline.com has learned who will be going head-to-head when the ABC hit comes back on Sept. 18. Click through these slides to see who wants to take home the Mirrorball trophy!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten will try to mambo their way into first place together.
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas will team up together to take home the grand prize.
Jordan Fisher will compete alongside Lindsay Arnold.
Married couples Nick
and Vanessa Lachey
and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
and Peta Murgatroyd
will face off against each other! Nick and Peta will be a couple on the dance floor, while Vanessa and Maks will be their own dynamic duo.
Total Divas star Nikki Bella
and Artem Chigvintsev
will take center stage during the competition. The last time Bella was in the spotlight, her longtime boyfriend John Cena proposed to her
!
Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse will learn her moves from Gleb Savchenko.
Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen will dance alongside Maks' brother, Val Chmerkovskiy.
Will you watch DWTS when it returns on Sept. 18? Sound off in the comments!
