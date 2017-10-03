Cindy Crawford Joins Skeletal Daughter Kaia Gerber After PFW Appearance

Scary skinny Kaia Gerber
was just spotted leaving the Chanel fashion show in Paris with her team and legendary mother Cindy Crawford.
The up-and-coming model looked thinner than ever in a short shirt, bralette and boots as she stepped out of the stylish venue. Is gorgeous mom Cindy okay with her daughter's shrinking waistline? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos.
Kaia, 16, made her runway model debut this New York Fashion Week, and now she has taken her beauty all the way to Paris.
Her supermodel mom and fashion icon Cindy accompanied her in order to show her support and give her some valuable catwalk tips!
While Kaia refused to give adoring fans her autograph, Cindy waited in the car, smiling for the cameras.
Both she and her brother Presley Gerber, 19, have been shining under the spotlight ever since their modeling careers kicked off, but fans worry the pressures of fitting into the sample sizes may be taking a toll on them!
Just last week, after Cindy walked in Donatella Versace's iconic show, Kaia strutted her stuff under the Eiffel Tower for Yves Saint Laurent.
She may be slowly following in her mother's footsteps, but is her dream job actually starting to affect hear health?
