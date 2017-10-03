Cindy Crawford Joins Skeletal Daughter Kaia Gerber After PFW Appearance

Kaia Gerber was just spotted leaving the Chanel fashion show in Paris with her team and legendary mother Cindy Crawford. The up-and-coming model looked thinner than ever in a short shirt, bralette and boots as she stepped out of the stylish venue. Is gorgeous mom Cindy okay with her daughter's shrinking waistline? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos. Scary skinnywas just spotted leaving the Chanel fashion show in Paris with her team and legendary motherThe up-and-coming model looked thinner than ever in a short shirt, bralette and boots as she stepped out of the stylish venue. Is gorgeous mom Cindy okay with her daughter's shrinking waistline? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kaia, 16, made her runway model debut this New York Fashion Week, and now she has taken her beauty all the way to Paris.

Her supermodel mom and fashion icon Cindy accompanied her in order to show her support and give her some valuable catwalk tips!

While Kaia refused to give adoring fans her autograph, Cindy waited in the car, smiling for the cameras.

As Radar readers know, Kaia is just one of the A-lister models who made their debut this NYFW before flying to Paris. The daughter of Cindy Crawford, 51, and former male model Rande Gerber, 55, it is no wonder the teen has those flawless celebrity genes

Both she and her brother Presley Gerber, 19, have been shining under the spotlight ever since their modeling careers kicked off, but fans worry the pressures of fitting into the sample sizes may be taking a toll on them!

Just last week, the sibling duo were spotted out and about in the streets of Paris – and to everyone's shock, they looked skeletal

Kaia has especially been bashed for the extra-thin appearance, but it seems her famous family – and every couture designer out there – is just fine with her miniature frame.

Just last week, after Cindy walked in Donatella Versace's iconic show, Kaia strutted her stuff under the Eiffel Tower for Yves Saint Laurent.

She may be slowly following in her mother's footsteps, but is her dream job actually starting to affect hear health?