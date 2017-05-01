1 of 11

Getty/MEGA Getty/MEGA Chris Soules’ hit-and-run victim Kenneth Mosher was laid to rest at Madison Cemetery on May 1 — and The Bachelor star was a no-show yet again. RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on the Vietnam veteran’s funeral. ’ hit-and-run victimwas laid to rest at Madison Cemetery on May 1 — andstar was a no-show yet again. RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on the Vietnam veteran’s funeral.

MEGA MEGA “There were under 100 people,” an eyewitness exclusively told Radar of the funeral. “They held a service that lasted about 30 minutes.”

MEGA MEGA His wooden casket was driven about 14 miles to the Madison Cemetery just outside of Aurora, Iowa. “It was a brief ceremony at the cemetery,” the insider revealed. “They gave him a gun salute. There were members of the Foreign Legion and the Iowa Patriot Guard escorted him. They made sure he got a proper military burial.”

MEGA MEGA While family and friends said goodbye to the farmer , Soules asked a judge to dismiss the charges against him. His legal team claims the 911 call proves he identified himself and his role in the accident. “Mr. Soules did not depart the scene until he was assured emergency personnel had the situation in hand,” the motion read. “As a matter of law, the State cannot prove Mr. Soules did not render ‘reasonable assistance.’ Mr. Soules’ actions at the scene, as captured by the 911 recording, unquestionably were ‘reasonable.'”

MEGA MEGA Jerry Griffin, the post commander for the American Legion, seemed displeased by Soules’ motion. "Most people are waiting for the investigation to be over and the results of the findings,” Griffin told Radar. “We’re here to pay our respects to Kenny and his family — that's what we'll do today. The other stuff we’ll worry about at another time."

MEGA MEGA Mosher was only able to plant half of his 300 acres with corn and soy before Soules rear-ended his tractor with his Chevy truck on April 24, killing the 66-year-old. As Radar readers know, Soules was arrested hours later at an Arlington home and charged with leaving the scene causing death.

MEGA MEGA "A lot of the neighbors have volunteered to help the family and get their crop completed for the spring," Griffin said.

MEGA MEGA As Radar reported, Soules and his family did not attend his April 30th wake.

Mourners of the wake expressed outrage over the incident. "He should have stayed at the scene – that's just the moral thing to do for anyone that has an accident," Mosher’s longtime co-worker Dave Kamus, 66, told Radar. "It's all gonna come out in court. It's going to be a long trial.”