Charlie Sheen narrowly skated a federal drug bust after customs cops raided his private plane on the way back from a Mexican bender! As this jaw-dropping world exclusive photo obtained by RadarOnline.com reveals, the Tinseltown train wreck was shamefully frog-marched across the tarmac by two hulking Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents like a common criminal. But he was never charged!
The photo shows the perpetual party boy at perhaps one of his lowest points ever: Bedraggled, sweat-drenched, glassy-eyed, and clearly struggling to keep it together.
According to an insider, the shocking incident occurred at Brown Field Airport in San Diego after HIV-positive Sheen's plane was forced to land for an inspection on its return from Mexico.
"Charlie was on his private plane coming back from Cabo San Lucas, where he'd been on a bender, and had to stop in San Diego for inspection," the source said.
"Charlie was hammered, and upon inspection, some sort of narcotic appeared to be found on board."
The local authorities "took all the bags off the plane, and had drug-sniffing dogs go through the plane and bags," said the insider.
"A dog sniffed around one of the suitcases on the tarmac," the source continued. "The dog scratched on the case, and it was opened, but it was a false alarm."
"Meanwhile, drunk Charlie scuttled off to the bathroom, saying he had to pee."
When Sheen, 51, stumbled out, "nothing was found on him," claimed the source. "Charlie, who may have ditched the drugs in the bathroom, was relieved in more ways than one, and reboarded the plane."
This is only the latest of Sheen's many booze and drugs escapades to become public. The former Spin City star was hospitalized in 1998 after overdosing on cocaine, and tried to flee rehab a few days later. In 2010, Charlie was found intoxicated in a trashed hotel room in New York, and admitted to using cocaine, said cops. In 2011, "Two and a Half Men" went on hiatus while Charlie rehabbed — his third attempt at getting sober in 12 months!
But now, in a last-ditch bid to get clean, Sheen has been detoxing at the Malibu home of his parents, Martin and Janet Sheen, as Radar reported.
