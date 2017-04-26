1 of 11

According to an insider, the shocking incident occurred at Brown Field Airport in San Diego after HIV-positive Sheen's plane was forced to land for an inspection on its return from Mexico.

"Charlie was on his private plane coming back from Cabo San Lucas, where he'd been on a bender , and had to stop in San Diego for inspection," the source said.

Charlie was hammered , and upon inspection, some sort of narcotic appeared to be found on board."

The local authorities "took all the bags off the plane, and had drug-sniffing dogs go through the plane and bags," said the insider.

"A dog sniffed around one of the suitcases on the tarmac," the source continued. "The dog scratched on the case, and it was opened, but it was a false alarm."

"Meanwhile, drunk Charlie scuttled off to the bathroom, saying he had to pee."

When Sheen, 51, stumbled out, "nothing was found on him," claimed the source. "Charlie, who may have ditched the drugs in the bathroom, was relieved in more ways than one, and reboarded the plane."

This is only the latest of Sheen's many booze and drugs escapades to become public. The former Spin City star was hospitalized in 1998 after overdosing on cocaine, and tried to flee rehab a few days later. In 2010, Charlie was found intoxicated in a trashed hotel room in New York, and admitted to using cocaine, said cops. In 2011, "Two and a Half Men" went on hiatus while Charlie rehabbed — his third attempt at getting sober in 12 months!