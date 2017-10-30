Kevin Spacey SLAMMED Over Apology For Teen Sex Assault Accusations: You’re ‘Disgusting!’

Harvey Weinstein – wrote on Twitter following the scandal, "Dear fellow media: Keep focus on #AnthonyRapp BE THE VICTIM'S VOICE. Help us level the playing field." In another tweet, she added, "Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it's your turn to cry, that's why we've gotta say goodbye. #ROSEARMY." Rose McGowan – who was one of the first A-listers to speak out against – wrote on Twitter following the scandal, "Dear fellow media: Keep focus on #AnthonyRapp BE THE VICTIM'S VOICE. Help us level the playing field." In another tweet, she added, "Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it's your turn to cry, that's why we've gotta say goodbye. #ROSEARMY." Photo credit: Getty Images

Wanda Sykes: "No no no no no! You do not get to 'choose' to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!" Added comedian: "No no no no no! You do not get to 'choose' to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!"

Sykes' comments came after Spacey decided to come out as gay on social media after stating that he may or may have not made sexual advances towards teenage Rapp in 1986.

Billy Eichner, "Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out." Said, "Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out."

Larry Wilmore. "Kevin Spacey's comment was wrong on so many levels," said

In his statement, Spacey also blamed his alleged actions on being drunk and out of control at a party.

Said Richard Marx, "Hey @KevinSpacey most of us have been extremely drunk in our lives & still not tried to have sex with a 14 yr old. It's disgusting. Period."

"Spacey trying to hide behind coming out & offering drunkenness as an excuse for jumping on a child shows his breathtaking arrogance," agreed Louise Brealey.

"Can't believe I'm saying this in 2017 but here it goes: Being gay is not an excuse for trying to molest children," wrote The Daily Show writer Travon Free.