Kevin Spacey SLAMMED Over Apology For Teen Sex Assault Accusations: You’re ‘Disgusting!’

After Kevin Spacey , 58, shared a bizarre apology to, 46, celebrities took to Twitter to bash the aging actor for his insensitive comment. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Rent star claimed Spacey made sexual advances towards him at a party when he was just 14. To that, Spacey said that he was sorry, explaining that he was probably drunk and adding that he is in fact a gay man . Click through to see what the enraged Hollywood crowd had to say to that!