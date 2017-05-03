1 of 9
Casey Anthony was spotted laughing and smiling as she went to a bar with a woman in Florida — as her mother was rushed to the hospital! See the photos on RadarOnline.com.
Casey Anthony seemed to be having a grand old time at the bar.
The 31-year-old donned shorts and a t-shirt for the outing, keeping her look casual.
Meanwhile, Casey's mother, Cindy Anthony, was rushed to the hospital last week due to unspecified "kidney issues," the New York Post reports.
Sources say that Cindy has been suffering both physically and emotionally since Casey's newfound fame following her acquittal.
On top of that, Casey's dad George and Cindy have agreed to be a part of a documentary miniseries on Anthony's case.
As Radar readers know, Anthony was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee back in 2011, despite being dubbed as "the most hated woman in America" during her trial.
Since the acquittal, the shamed mother has been living a quiet life in Florida, where she assists Patrick McKenna, a private detective who was leading the investigation on her defense team, on assignments and has started her own photography business, Case Photography.
Do you think Casey ignored her mother's hospitalization? Let us know in the comments below.
