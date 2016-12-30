1 of 9
Splash/Fameflynet
Splash/Fameflynet
The last photo of Carrie Fisher before her untimely passing has been revealed — see it on Radar and get the latest updates on the actress' tragic death.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Carrie Fisher was last pictured alongside a fan in London, flashing her usual coy smile for a selfie.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Just hours later, Fisher suffered a massive heart attack on a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles, eventually losing her life on Tuesday at the age of 60.
Splash News
Splash News
As Radar readers know, the very next day, while planning Carrie's funeral, Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds died after suffering a series of strokes.
Splash News
Splash News
Fisher's brother Todd told Entertainment Tonight that his mother's last words to him were about how much she missed Carrie. "She missed her daughter and wanted to very much be with her," he said. "She had been very strong the last several days. [There was] enormous stress on her, obviously. And this morning she said those words to me and 15 minutes later she had a stroke and virtually left."
Splash News
Splash News
Now, Todd — pictured here looking for his mother and sister's final resting place — has been left to plan the pair's joint funeral alongside her daughter Billie Lourd.
Splash News
Splash News
Meanwhile, as Radar exclusively revealed, Fisher may face turmoil even after death, as the Star Wars actress' estate could be sought after in a wrongful death lawsuit regarding the passing of actress and model Amy Breliant, 21. Breliant died of a fatal heroin overdose after living in Fisher’s guesthouse in 2010.
Splash News
Splash News
Despite future drama, many celebrities and fans have come forward to praise Carrie and Debbie.
Splash News
Splash News
Billie Lourd's stepfather Bruce Bozzi, who married her father Bryan Lourd in October 2016, shared a heartfelt message via Instagram on Thursday, writing: "[Billie] it's an honor to be your Stepfather. This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other - no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring," he wrote with a photo of Billie, Debbie and Carrie at her college graduation." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: