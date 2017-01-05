1 of 9

Billie Lourd cracked under the heartbreak of losing her mom, Carrie Fisher, and grandma Debbie Reynolds at the icons' memorial in Los Angeles today. At just 24 years old,and grandmaat the icons' memorial in Los Angeles today.

The private event was a celebration of both Fisher and Reynolds, who died on December 27 and December 28, respectively.

Fisher was just 60 years old when she passed away in LA, following an in-flight heart attack on a jet flying from London to LA.

Her mother, Reynolds, followed soon after, suffering a stroke as the family was still reeling from her death.

Lourd has stuck close to boyfriend Taylor Lautner during the horrifying heartbreak.

The couple was spotted hanging out at Pinz bowling alley in Studio City just days before the memorial.

Fisher is expected to be cremated, with some of her ashes put in Reynolds's coffin.

The burial will take place at Forest Lawn cemetery, home to other celebrities like Michael Jackson.