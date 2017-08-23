Cutthroat Fights & Abuse Claims! Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Custody Battle Explodes

The images clearly showed Vivienne Jolie-Pitt with a massive bandage covering a gash on her forehead on Aug. 10. The nine-year-old has been in her mother’s care, and was on an outing with Angelina to a Los Angeles–area pet store. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“Brad was livid when he saw these photos,” spilled a source close to Pitt, 53. “He’s convinced the kids aren’t being taken care of properly by Angie!” Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The alarming incident is just the latest skirmish between the A-list couple, who have been at each other’s throats since their surprise split in September 2016. At the time, a vindictive Angie hurled allegations of child abuse against Brad that were later rejected by both the Los Angeles County Department of Children & Family Services and the FBI. “Angie was determined that she would destroy Brad by branding him as an abusive father, but that strategy completely blew up in her face,” the informant snitched. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“She battered Brad’s reputation as a dad, and now that he sees his kids may actually be at risk in her care, he’s ready to fight back with a vengeance!” Vivienne’s accident occurred while the youngster was in the care of Angie’s ever-present, strapping bodyguard, insiders told Radar. “Brad’s attitude is: ‘They call them bodyguards for a reason,’” a source sniffed. “Clearly, they aren’t doing their job right.” Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Adding to Pitt's anger, this was the second time Vivienne has been injured while being looked after by one of Angie’s “mannys.” Last April, Radar exclusively revealed these shocking images that showed Vivienne being similarly battered when she was dropped over a spiked fence in London’s Hyde Park! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

In yet another disturbing photo, a clueless bodyguard is seen peddling a rental bike while Vivienne’s twin brother, Knox, leans on the handlebars with a label clearly warning it’s not safe for children! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

In both cases, “supermom” Angie was thousands of miles away on a speaking engagement for the United Nations! In fact, insiders told Radar Brad believes Angie’s ceaseless globe-trotting on her humanitarian missions has put their children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne — at risk! Photo credit: MEGA

Pitt is also livid she’s been dragging the kids to far-off destinations, making visitation extremely difficult. As readers know, Jolie, 42, has frequently traveled to England where she’s shopping for another home — far from Brad and Los Angeles. “Brad offered to leave his Los Feliz home near L.A., but Angie continues to uproot the kids instead,” a source snitched. Photo credit: Getty Images

She even fled the country with the kids on Father’s Day! “Brad was devastated,” a source revealed. "Angie allowed him to spend just two hours with the kids the day before.” Photo credit: Getty Images