Blac Chyna has a sinister scheme to manipulate Rob Kardashian and stay rich and famous, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Click through the gallery to find out how she's plotting her future.
After Chyna's fake breakup with her fiancé was exposed, a source revealed her diabolical plot to reign him in. "Chyna is never, ever, ever breaking up with Rob."
Chyna's secret scheme was set up to ensure that she'll always make money. "As long she is alive she is going to stay with Rob and milk this relationship for all it is worth," the source told Radar.
The couple's daughter was a huge factor in helping her maintain her status, the source admitted. "Chyna has a baby with Rob now. There is nothing he can do to get rid of her."
Kris Jenner's only son was an easy target for the former stripper. "Chyna knows Rob is a mama's boy and she knows how to manipulate him," the source dished to Radar.
Chyna's vicious hold on Rob was all part of her plan. "Chyna wants to make sure that she stays rich and famous," the source explained. "She is going to use Rob to obtain all of her goals."
Even though the reality stars were busted by Radar for their fake split, the source said that they had no shame: "Chyna and Rob don't care what anyone says about them. They're on a show that needs drama, and so they give the drama. It's all about making money."
