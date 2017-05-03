1 of 8
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Blac Chyna’s booty is falling faster than her celebrity status! Click through seven shocking photos of Chyna’s deformed butt, as top plastic surgeons reveal to RadarOnline.com exclusively what they believe is really going on!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Blac Chyna displayed a shelf-like butt while at an event this week. But what is the reason that Rob Kardashian’s former lady love’s backside has fallen and can’t get up?
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
According to Triple Board Certified NYC Plastic Surgeon, Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS, “The shelf-like appearance to the buttocks may be due to implants that are placed above the muscle, have rotated and/or are not in the desired position.”
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
“It may also be due to fat that was transferred, such as done with a Brazilian Butt Lift, in a less than desirable manner,” said Dr. Schaffner – who has not worked on Blac Chyna.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
“It could also be due to bunched clothing and/or injected products,” Dr. Schaffner said.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
America’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn, MD, FACS, suggested that Blac Chyna’s deformed derriere could also be caused by fat grafting!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
“It’s definitely possible that Blac Chyna has had fat grafting to her buttocks (aka BBL). The can commonly create a shelf-like appearance. That would be my first guess,” Dr. Youn – who has also not treated Blac Chyna – told Radar.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
What do you think is wrong with Blac Chyna’s butt? Sound off in the comments below.
X
Share this: