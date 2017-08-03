Beyoncé & Jay-Z Cozy Up On Romantic Hollywood Sushi Date

Rumi and Sir. New parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z were caught looking cozy and in love on a romantic sushi date in West Hollywood, just weeks after the birth of their twinsand Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pair was seen holding hands while walking to Sushi Park near their California home. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Beyoncé looked curvy and adorable in a light blue dress, while her rapper hubby looked casual and tidy in a dark blue ensemble and baseball hat. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 4:44 singer wrapped his arm around his famous wife’s waist as they headed to the seafood hotspot. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Blue Ivy, 5. As Radar reported, the Lemonade singer, 35, recently posted a nude photo of herself looking fit and flawless while surrounded by flowers and carrying her two newborns. The image imitated that of her first pregnancy with daughter, 5. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jay-Z, 47, recently spoke on the love he has for the mother of his children after he revealed shockingly honest lyrics about the affair he had while married to Beyoncé. Photo credit: BACKGRID

He sang in 4:44, “You did what with who?’ / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / ‘You risked that for Blue?'” Photo credit: BACKGRID