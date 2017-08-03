Beyoncé & Jay-Z Cozy Up On Romantic Hollywood Sushi Date

New parents Beyoncé
and Jay-Z
were caught looking cozy and in love on a romantic sushi date in West Hollywood, just weeks after the birth of their twins Rumi
and Sir
.
The pair was seen holding hands while walking to Sushi Park near their California home.
Beyoncé looked curvy and adorable in a light blue dress, while her rapper hubby looked casual and tidy in a dark blue ensemble and baseball hat.
The 4:44 singer wrapped his arm around his famous wife’s waist as they headed to the seafood hotspot.
As Radar reported, the Lemonade singer, 35, recently posted a nude photo of herself looking fit and flawless while surrounded by flowers and carrying her two newborns. The image imitated that of her first pregnancy
with daughter Blue Ivy
, 5.
Jay-Z, 47, recently spoke on the love he has
for the mother of his children after he revealed shockingly honest lyrics about the affair he had while married to Beyoncé.
He sang in 4:44, “You did what with who?’ / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / ‘You risked that for Blue?'”
Three babies later, the two seem happier than ever.
What do you think of their latest date? Sound off in the comments below.
