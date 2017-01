andare banking on a fresh start to save their fractured marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Saturday, Queen Bey and her 46-year-old rap mogul king toured an infamous L.A. mansion that is currently on the market for $200 million – and a source told Radar that " Beyonce absolutely loves it and is ready to bid !" Click through 7 shocking photos of the still "Crazy in Love" couple's possible new love nest and find out whose historic home they might be moving into in the very near future!