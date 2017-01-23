1 of 8

Beyonce and Jay Z are banking on a fresh start to save their fractured marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Saturday, Queen Bey and her 46-year-old rap mogul king toured an infamous L.A. mansion that is currently on the market for $200 million – and a source told Radar that "Beyonce absolutely loves it and is ready to bid!" Click through 7 shocking photos of the still "Crazy in Love" couple's possible new love nest and find out whose historic home they might be moving into in the very near future!

Hilton & Hyland Hilton & Hyland Bey and Jay visited the 7 bedroom, 27 bathroom 56,000 square foot home of Formula One heiress, Petra Ecclestone, on Saturday with hubby, Jay Z, and four-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy!

Hilton & Hyland Hilton & Hyland Kim Kardashian and Kanye West live. Does this mean that they are FINALLY ready to allow The infamous home, knows as "The Manor" sits on 4.7 landscaped acres in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood of L.A., which is the same area thatandlive. Does this mean that they are FINALLY ready to allow Blue to have more playdates with North

Hilton & Hyland Hilton & Hyland Aaron Spelling's wife, Candy Spelling, James Stint – put the home on the market in Oct. 2016 for $200 million and stands to make a $115 million profit! The manor is said to be the most expensive home in Los Angeles, so will billionaire duo Bey and Jay pay cash for this ridiculously pricey pad, too? Petra Ecclestone bought the home from late TV producerwife, in 2011 for $85 million in cash ! Ecclestone – who is married to billionaire– put the home on the market in Oct. 2016 for $200 million and stands to make a $115 million profit! The manor is said to be the most expensive home in Los Angeles, so will billionaire duo Bey and Jay pay cash for this ridiculously pricey pad, too?

Hilton & Hyland Hilton & Hyland According to a source close to the "Lemonade" diva, "Beyonce absolutely loves the house and she is ready to make a bid! She told Jay Z that it is the perfect home for them and that they need to take it before someone else does."

Hilton & Hyland Hilton & Hyland One thing is certain and that this new home would DEFINITELY give the couple more room for more children! So far, they haven't given baby Blue a sibling.