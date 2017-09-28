Audrina Patridge Drops Off Kirra With Troubled Daddy Amid Bitter Custody Battle

Kirra with troubled husband Audrina Patridge was just spotted dropping off daughterwith troubled husband Corey Bohan . While the TV personality filed for a restraining order after deciding to divorce Bohan, 35, she is still trying to keep things civil when it comes to co-parenting, at least for now! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more about their bitter custody battle. Photo credit: MEGA

The brunette beauty filed for divorce from Bohan on September 20, two days after filing a restraining order against him for allegedly shoving her while she carried their baby girl. Photo credit: MEGA

“[He] pushed me back with her in my arms,” she said according to The Blast, he then started “punching and hitting himself on the head [and] punched a hole in our bedroom door.” She also claimed her hubby became so violent she had to cover her baby daughter’s “ears and eyes [but] she started crying and screaming .” Photo credit: MEGA

After the incident , Patridge, 32, filed for a child abduction prevention order, fearing her estranged husband would kidnap their baby daughter and take her to his native Australia! Photo credit: MEGA

“His entire family, other than myself and my daughter, resides in Australia,” Patridge alleged in the filing, adding that Bohan does not have strong ties to his current home in California, especially after their split! Photo credit: MEGA

Troubled Bohan has already shown signs of shady behavior . Just one day after his wife filed a restraining order against him, police were allegedly called to her home after Bohanrefused to leave and called her a “f***ing c**t!” Photo credit: MEGA

Fearing for her daughter’s life, Patridge asked the court to order a bond of $50,000 if Cohan took the child without her permission, that way she could use the money to bring Kirra home. Photo credit: MEGA

Bohan reportedly tried to hide baby Kirra’s birth certificate as well as his and Patridge’s marriage license. The beauty is scared of what he could do next! She has since filed for full custody of her daughter. Photo credit: MEGA

“Audrina’s number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time,” her rep told Radar in a statement. Photo credit: MEGA