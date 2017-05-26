1 of 13

MOVI Inc. MOVI Inc. Angelina Jolie was spotted with some extra kids in her brood this week — has she adopted more children? See the photos exclusively on Radar.

MOVI Inc. MOVI Inc. The actress stepped out with several of her children, including Shiloh, 10, twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, and Zahara, 12, for a trip to the La Brea Tar Pits museum in Los Angeles, Calif.

MOVI Inc. MOVI Inc. But the large family was also joined by several unidentified children of Asian decent.

MOVI Inc. MOVI Inc. There was also an army of nannies and bodyguards!

MOVI Inc. MOVI Inc. Jolie has been vocal about her continued openness to future adoptions, even after her divorce from Brad Pitt

MOVI Inc. MOVI Inc. The 10-year-old tyke has even inherited Pitt's love of photography, bringing a camera along for the excursion.

MOVI Inc. MOVI Inc. Meanwhile, following Jolie and Pitt's shocking split, 53-year-old Brad has kicked healthy living into high gear.

MOVI Inc. MOVI Inc. Does he know it could include more than six kids at this point?