Angelina Jolie was spotted with some extra kids in her brood this week — has she adopted more children? See the photos exclusively on Radar.
Has Angelina Jolie secretly added some children to her ever expanding family?
The actress stepped out with several of her children, including Shiloh, 10, twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, and Zahara, 12, for a trip to the La Brea Tar Pits museum in Los Angeles, Calif.
But the large family was also joined by several unidentified children of Asian decent.
There was also an army of nannies and bodyguards!
Jolie has been vocal about her continued openness to future adoptions, even after her divorce from Brad Pitt.
On their outing, the newcomer kids all seemed to be getting along with Shiloh, a dead ringer for dad Brad.
The 10-year-old tyke has even inherited Pitt's love of photography, bringing a camera along for the excursion.
Meanwhile, following Jolie and Pitt's shocking split, 53-year-old Brad has kicked healthy living into high gear.
Sources say the actor will do whatever it takes to win back the love of his ex-wife and six kids – even if that means giving up booze forever.
Does he know it could include more than six kids at this point?
Unfortunately, Pitt seems to be withering away in the process of winning back his family. "Brad showed up to a premiere looking gaunt," a source confided. "Clearly, he’s losing sleep — and weight — over his split from Angelina Jolie."
As previously reported, Pitt and Jolie, 41, split late last year after Pitt reportedly had a boozy breakdown on a private jet with his family. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
